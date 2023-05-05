Ramsey death which sparked murder probe not suspicious
- Published
The death of a man which sparked a murder investigation has now been deemed not suspicious, police said.
Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to reports of concern for a man in his 50s at a property on Oswald Close, Ramsey, on Tuesday.
After "extensive investigations" and a post-mortem examination, detectives said they were "satisfied that there was no third-party involvement".
A file has been passed to the coroner, the force added.
The cause of death of the man, who has not been named, has not been released.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.