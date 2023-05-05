Ramsey death which sparked murder probe not suspicious

Police are no longer treating the death as murder

The death of a man which sparked a murder investigation has now been deemed not suspicious, police said.

Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to reports of concern for a man in his 50s at a property on Oswald Close, Ramsey, on Tuesday.

After "extensive investigations" and a post-mortem examination, detectives said they were "satisfied that there was no third-party involvement".

A file has been passed to the coroner, the force added.

The cause of death of the man, who has not been named, has not been released.

