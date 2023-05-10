Peterborough: Woman admits killing husband found strangled
- Published
A woman has admitted killing her 70-year-old husband, who was found strangled to death.
Andrew Smith's body was found at his home on Beauvale Gardens in Gunthorpe, Peterborough, in December 2021.
Lorraine Smith, 64, pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility at Peterborough Crown Court, on what was due to have been the first day of her trial for murder.
Smith, also of Beauvale Gardens, will be sentenced on 2 June.
The prosecution accepted the guilty plea to the lesser charge after she previously denied murder.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.