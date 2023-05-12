New Peterborough library and hub to be created across two sites
A refurbished library and city hub using government cash is to be provided across two sites.
The development for Peterborough, known as The Vine, is being supported by £13m of central Towns Fund money.
The change of approach to delivering The Vine - across two buildings - was proposed at the Peterborough Towns Fund Board meeting on Wednesday.
The city council said the plans allowed for the sale of former shops on Bridge Street.
The 1980s-built central library will be replaced with a modern facility, with a community hub offering business and education facilities.
A second building at another city centre site would house restaurants and bars, with a communal dining area in the centre.
Andy Starnes, independent vice-chair of the Peterborough Towns Fund Board, said: "When we submitted the business case to the government, we explained that it might be run across two sites.
"They were still excited by the project and believed it to be successful - that's why they gave us the £13m to deliver it."
Wayne Fitzgerald, Conservative leader of Peterborough City Council, said: "As a city, we've actually come out of this in a win-win situation.
"We can still deliver The Vine across two sites and we could get a derelict city centre building completely refurbished and turned into something special by private investors."
Towns Fund money is ring-fenced by the government, so it can only be used for this purpose.
Additional funding is also being sought for The Vine from other sources, the board said.
The Vine is the largest of eight Towns Fund projects in Peterborough.
The other seven have already secured more than £9m and include a pedestrian bridge over the River Nene, an activity centre at Nene Park and a green technology centre at Peterborough College.
