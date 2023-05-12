Cambridgeshire council criminally prosecuted over busway deaths
- Published
A council will be criminally prosecuted following the deaths of three people and the serious injury of a teenager on a guided busway across six years.
Jennifer Taylor, Steve Moir and Kathleen Pitts all died in collisions with buses on Cambridgeshire's busway between 2015 and 2021.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said it was prosecuting Cambridgeshire County Council.
A court hearing will be arranged for a future date.
The HSE said an "extensive" investigation had led them to charge the council under section three(one) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
Mrs Taylor, 81, was hit by a bus as she crossed the route with her husband John at Fen Drayton in November 2015, following Christmas shopping.
Another pedestrian, Ms Pitts, 52, was struck on the section between Cambridge railway station and Long Road in October 2021 - the same stretch that 52-year-old cyclist Mr Moir was killed on in 2018.
An inquest into Ms Pitts' death remains ongoing.
The fourth incident involved a teenage cyclist who was seriously injured when, the HSE said, he collided with a bus in the section parallel to Kings Hedges Road, Cambridge, on 9 November 2021.
Cambridgeshire County Council has been approached for comment.
