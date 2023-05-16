Peterborough City Council launches bridge consultation
- Published
A public consultation seeking views on a proposed river bridge expected to cost millions has been launched.
The bridge over the Nene in Peterborough would provide a link for pedestrians and cyclists from Fletton Quays to the Embankment.
Peterborough City Council's public consultation runs until 5 July.
The Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority has contributed £3.4m, alongside £2m from the government's Towns Fund.
The remainder of the proposed bridge's cost would come from the council's redevelopment budget.
Members of the public have been invited to give their views on the bridge and vote for potential name options.
People's views are also being sought on whether there should be an art project on the bridge, or additional street furniture such as bins or benches.
Dr Nik Johnson, mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, said: "I hope many citizens will share their views and stamp their mark on this bridge into Peterborough's future, one that will help reduce motor traffic, boosting public health and air quality for everyone."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk