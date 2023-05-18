Blade Silvano: Fantasy claim in woman's deception sex trial
A woman accused of deceiving a sexual partner into thinking she was a man said the relationship was based on fantasy and roleplay, a court heard.
Blade Silvano, 40, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman she met online, where the defendant claimed to be male looking for a female.
Ms Silvano, of Shropshire, told a jury it was an "online relationship" and the pair never met in person.
At Cambridge Crown Court she denies two counts of assault by penetration.
The trial has heard the pair met online in late 2016, with prosecutors claiming the complainant said she set her profile to female seeking a male, while the defendant had the opposite.
But Ms Silvano, giving evidence to jurors, said the complainant messaged on Facebook with a "comment about liking my picture, saying it was different".
Prosecutors claim they had sexual intercourse in December 2016 and February 2017.
It is alleged Ms Silvano used an unknown item in that act and did not take off her t-shirt.
The complainant said on the occasions they were allegedly together "he always wore boxer shorts".
"They never came off. I had never seen them come off," she said.
But in response to questions from defence barrister Debra White, Ms Silvano said she had never met the complainant and had never been to her house.
She also told jurors she believed the complainant knew she was female.
Ms Silvano said: "It was just a fantasy and roleplay. It was just an online communication."
Ms White then asked: "Was it ever your intention for it to become a reality?"
Ms Silvano responded: "No."
The court has heard Ms Silvano used the name Blade Mendez, and in evidence Ms Silvano said Mendez related to a Liverpool player which was part of the roleplay.
Jurors were told there were a number of intimate messages between the pair and Ms White asked: "Who would you say mainly initiated that type of conversation?"
"She did," responded Ms Silvano.
The complainant said in September 2018 when her contacts were synced for a new Facebook account the defendant came up with a "different surname to the one that I'm aware of".
Prosecutors claim the complainant was later informed Ms Silvano "was in fact a woman".
The trial continues.
