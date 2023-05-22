Royal Papworth Hospital uses new robot in thoracic surgery
- Published
A thoracic surgeon is hoping a surgical robot will improve patient outcomes.
Royal Papworth Hospital in Cambridge is one of the first in the UK to use a Versius for lung and chest surgery.
Adam Peryt, who has begun using the technology, said: "It's completely different from the old fashioned operations we used to do in the past."
The robot, which mimics human arm joints and has more wrist rotation, can make small, precise incisions while the surgeon controls it from a console.
Mr Peryt, clinical lead, said it was only being used on certain patients at the moment, but hoped in future almost every thoracic surgery would be done with the robot.
He said: "It's lots of fun but it's mainly for the patients... all those complex cases will be done with the robotic assistance, so again, small incisions, better pain control comparing it to the open surgery, and better outcomes."
Switching to new technology was something Mr Peryt found anxious to begin with, but he has learned to adapt.
He said: "After years of operating on patients with your own technique you have to switch completely to something new.
"However, the good thing about robotic surgery is it's quite easy to learn and you can adapt very quickly."
'I didn't expect this'
Serena Newton was told the afternoon before her surgery that the procedure to remove part of her lung would be carried out by a surgeon and a robot.
"I'm surprisingly feeling very upbeat, it's been a little over three weeks since the surgery. Obviously I'm taking baby steps but feeling good really, I didn't expect this."
The 61-year-old was discharged after three days in hospital and is back to her administration job.
"As from my point of view, it has to be done and if that was the best way forward, and it sounded like a very innovative way forward for thoracic surgery, and I had no qualms about it."