Cycle route near Peterborough approved after £20K raised
Plans for a safe cycle route's final section have been approved after a group fundraised £20,000 over a decade.
The new cycleway and footpath near Peterborough is due to follow a disused railway line between Sutton and Nene Valley Railway's Wansford station.
Peterborough Cycle West's chair, Andrew Nash, said the group wanted to improve the cycle network in their area.
The plans received unanimous support by councillors at Huntingdonshire District Council.
Most of the cycleway and footpath falls within Peterborough City Council's area, which had already given planning permission. A small area of the route near Wansford Station comes under Huntingdonshire.
Mr Nash said the £20,000 the volunteer group raised had paid for designs and an application for the route.
"The major problem was that from the west of Peterborough there was no safe cycle route towards the A1 and over and across into either Northamptonshire or Huntingdonshire," he added.
