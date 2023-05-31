Cambridgeshire police cut web chat service to boost 999 call handling

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's web chat service will run between 08:00 and 17:00 BST in a "brief trial"

A police force has begun a trial to increase its emergency call handling by reducing its 24 hour web chat service.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary's web chat reporting service now will run between 08:00 and 17:00 BST in a "brief trial".

This will allow more people to take emergency 999 calls during peak periods, the force said.

A spokesman said the situation will be reviewed after the trial ends on 30 June to "establish the most suitable ongoing solution".

