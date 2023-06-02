Wisbech development could affect historic port, expert says
- Published
A medieval port could be adversely affected by the transformation of a derelict riverside plot, it is claimed.
Plans submitted by Fenland District Council (FDC) outlined a neighbourhood of homes and offices on the Nene Waterfront in Wisbech.
However, Cambridgeshire County Council's senior archaeologist said the historic port could be affected if the buildings' foundations are deep enough.
FDC unanimously approved the initial planning application on Wednesday.
The plans for the disused gasworks sites were proposed by Fenland Futures Ltd, a subsidiary owned by the council.
The proposals include offices, restaurants, a care home and up to 70 flats, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The county council's senior archaeologist it is "considered likely" there are "important archaeological remains", and that they would be "severely damaged or destroyed" by the proposed development.
The council planning committee gave its officers responsibility to work out any necessary archaeological investigations.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Emai leastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830