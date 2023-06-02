Peterborough woman killed husband with dressing gown cord after 'petty' row
- Published
A wife killed her husband with his own dressing gown cord after a "petty" argument, a court heard.
Lorraine Smith killed Andrew Smith, 70, at their Peterborough home in December 2021 after a "trivial" argument.
At Peterborough Crown Court, Smith, 64, of Beauvale Gardens, received a hospital order for manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
An expert found "her depression is a significant contributor to the killing and that she had lost control".
Smith was originally charged with murder, but prosecutors accepted her plea to the lesser charge after concluding "the killing in this case is explicable by the illness which she was suffering".
Prosecutor Andrew Jackson said the pair had been married for more than 30 years and lived in a "tidy and well-kept house".
Her told the court that Mr Smith was seen on CCTV on 10 December when he went to pick up a prescription for his wife.
'Can't believe what I've done'
At about 13:00 GMT the following day Mr Jackson said the defendant made a 999 call "but she said absolutely nothing, she was silent".
She then made another call in the early hours of Monday which led police and paramedics to attend and Mr Jackson said "it would appear that [Mr Smith] had been dead for some time"
Mr Jackson said she told the 999 call handler "I don't know what I've done, I don't know what happened".
After she was arrested, Smith told officers "I can't believe what I've done".
In police interview she said "her husband was a good man and that it wasn't his fault" and when asked about their relationship she said she loved him.
The prosecutor said the "argument that led her to kill was petty and trivial" and there was "prolonged strangulation beyond unconsciousness".
The court heard experts agreed her depressive condition "would not have substantially impaired her ability to understand the nature of her conduct".
Judge Sean Enright, sentencing, said the defendant had actively sought treatment, adding: "This offence was driven by a serious undiagnosed medical issue."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830