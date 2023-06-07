Pixie Lott makes surprise Ely Cathedral visit for wedding anniversary
Pixie Lott and her husband returned to the cathedral where they married for a "surprise visit" to mark their first wedding anniversary.
Ely Cathedral said the singer and her husband, Oliver Cheshire, arrived on Tuesday.
The pair wed in Cambridgeshire on 6 June surrounded by celebrity guests including McFly's Danny Jones and Emma Weymouth, Marchioness of Bath.
The singer is patron of Ely Cathedral's girls' choir.
In a tweet on Tuesday, the cathedral said: "Singer Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver made a surprise visit today, on the first anniversary of their wedding here at Ely Cathedral."
She and Mr Oliver got engaged in 2016 but had been forced to cancel their wedding several times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pixie Lott burst on to the music scene in 2009 with her debut single Mama Do and toured the UK with Rihanna the following year.
