Peterborough: Father and son latest to resign from city council
- Published
Two more councillors have resigned from the Conservative group on a city council.
Mohammed Farooq and Saqib Farooq are the fifth and sixth councillors to leave the party on Peterborough City Council since the May local elections.
It now leaves 24 Conservative seats on the authority, six seats fewer than the 30 they briefly held after the vote.
Mohammed Farooq said: "I've come to this very difficult decision... because the last two years have been hell."
Mr Farooq, who represented Hargate and Hempsted wards, had been suspended from the party last month but was cleared of allegations that said he was working with other councillors to bring a no confidence vote in the council leader, Wayne Fitzgerald.
He said: "I've been in a toxic atmosphere, I've been victimised, I've been bullied," the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
"The suspension over the last three weeks has been the final straw, it has almost killed me."
His son Saqib Farooq, had represented the Glinton and Castor wards.
Mohammed Farooq said his son's resignation may be linked to his, as his family sat down together to discuss his health in light of the stress he said he had been under.
Four other councillors, Ray Bisby (Peterborough First, Stanground South), Gavin Elsey (Peterborough First, Wittering), Peter Hiller (Peterborough First, Glinton and Castor) and Brian Rush (Peterborough First Stanground South) recently handed in their resignations.
Each had given various reasons for leaving, including planning decisions and the direction they felt the Conservative Party was headed.
The Conservatives remained the largest party on the city council but were no longer the majority.
They now hold the fewest seats they've had in more than two decades.
Mohammed Farooq said he now planned to sit as an Independent going forward.
The Conservative group has been approached for comment.