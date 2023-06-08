Cambridge newbuild homes to be demolished over issues
- Published
A developer has apologised after deciding to demolish 36 unoccupied newbuild properties because of issues.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire said a "small number" on the Darwin Green site in Cambridge "did not meet our usual high standards".
A spokesperson said: "Unfortunately the most effective course of action at this stage is to demolish the properties and rebuild them."
Local Liberal Democrat councillor Cheney Payne called for an inquiry.
The city council has been contacted for comment on the story, which was first reported by the Cambridge Independent.
The developer said: "We have apologised to the customers affected and understand their frustrations, but we are doing all that we can to lessen the impact of this for them.
"The most important thing is that the homes we build for our customers are of the highest quality possible and this means identifying any mistakes and putting them right, which is what we are doing here."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830