Cannabis discovered at Peterborough postal sorting office
- Published
Police in Peterborough have released a photograph of many packets and containers of cannabis that were discovered at a Royal Mail sorting office.
They were intercepted by staff at the company's Werrington site over the past month, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The force said about 30 separate items had been found in the post.
The drugs were seized and would be destroyed, it added. No-one has been arrested over the finds.
