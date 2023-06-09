Wisbech Man jailed for head-on crash that left car in ditch
- Published
A motorist has been jailed for 20 months after leaving a man with life-changing injuries.
Povilas Petrosevicius' Audi was involved in a head-on crash with a Mercedes on the B1169 at Leverington Common, in Gorefield, Cambridgeshire.
The 31-year-old's car ended up facing the wrong way on the carriageway, while the Mercedes spun off the road on 6 October 2021.
Petrosevicius pleaded guilty to causing injury by dangerous driving.
He was also disqualified from driving for two years ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £106.
Petrosevicius, of Cannon Street, Wisbech, went on to the wrong side of the road to overtake a black VW Golf and a Peugeot 308.
He failed to see a Mercedes S320 coming towards him while still on the wrong side of the road.
Petrosevicius hit the rear end of the Peugeot when trying to cut back in behind it, causing his Audi to collide head-on with the Mercedes.
The Mercedes spun off the road into a water-filled ditch.
A man in his 60s was driving the Mercedes and was left with life-changing injuries after suffering two broken legs.
'Life completely wrecked'
Petrosevicius' driving was "incredibly dangerous", said Det Sgt Craig Wheeler, from Beds, Cambs and Herts Serious Collision Unit.
He said he hoped this sentence gave the victim "some level of closure".
"In a statement read out in court, the victim described how his life has been completely wrecked by this collision, which has taken away his independence, left him feeling a burden and unable to walk unaided," Mr Wheeler said.
"He also highlighted that the dangerous and reckless manoeuvre at a blind bend has changed his and his family's lives forever - and urged others to think twice before they decide to drive dangerously."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830