HMP Littlehey: Restraint use on frail prisoner inappropriate says ombudsman
The use of restraints on a prisoner with cancer was "inappropriate" during two hospital visits, the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman (PPO) has found.
Kenneth Lewis, 75, was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer while at HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire and died in hospital in July 2022.
On one hospital visit Mr Lewis was restrained despite being added to a 'no cuffing' list by doctors.
A Prison Service spokesman said changes had been made based on the report.
Mr Lewis was jailed in 2018 for sex offences and had been at HMP Littlehey since January 2020. He was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer in May 2022.
The PPO highlighted two hospital visits in June where it said the use of restraints on Mr Lewis, given his "advanced age and frailty", were "not justified".
The report stated: "We consider that the use of restraints on Mr Lewis when he was taken to hospital on 15 and 28 June was inappropriate, given his age and poor mobility."
It added there were concerns his mobility and health were not taken into account and that the 'no cuffing' list, which Mr Lewis was added to on 20 June, was "ignored".
There was "no evidence that security considerations outweighed the medical objections to restraints", the PPO found.
Inspectors found on 15 June the head of Security at HMP Littlehey indicated she had considered the input of healthcare staff before making the restraint decision.
No similar indication was made for the 28 June visit, the PPO said.
The PPO made several recommendations including ensuring the prison governor and head of healthcare ensured staff were aware of the legal position on the use of restraints.
It also recommended fuller escort risk assessments be completed.
The PPO said health staff should complete the medical section of the assessment to make their ability to escape risk clear; managers must consider healthcare input when assessing the escort risk and it must be noted if a prisoner is on the no cuffing list and any reason for restraint.
A Prison Service spokesperson said: "HMP Littlehey has accepted and implemented the findings of the Ombudsman's report, including improved Escort Risk Assessment for those attending hospital"
