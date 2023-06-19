Peterborough house fire leaves man dead and woman critical
A man has died and a woman is in a life-threatening condition after a house fire in the early hours of the morning, police said.
The fire happened in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough shortly before 06:00 BST.
The man was declared dead at the scene and the woman was taken to hospital.
Cambridgeshire Police said they were treating the incident as unexplained and were "keeping an open mind around the cause".
Supt Neil Billany said: "We are investigating this fire alongside the fire service to try to understand the cause of this tragic incident.
"We understand it may be concerning for local residents, but we are treating this as an isolated incident and there are extra police officers in the area today."
He urged anyone with information about the incident to get in touch with officers.