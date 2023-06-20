Arrests as Peterborough woman's death treated as suspicious
- Published
The death of a woman in her 50s is being treated as suspicious by police after her body was found at a property in Peterborough.
Officers were called to Taverners Road just after 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Cambridgeshire Police said a man and a woman, aged 34 and 37 and from the city, had been arrested in connection with the death.
A post-mortem examination is due to happen this week. Police want anyone with information to get in touch.
Det Insp Dan Pawson said: "I understand this is likely to be concerning to local residents, but we do believe it to be an isolated incident."
The pair remain in custody.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.