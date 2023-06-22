Peterborough house fire leaves man and woman dead
A woman taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition after a house fire on Monday has now died, police said.
A man died at the scene of the fire in Crabtree in the Paston area of Peterborough shortly before 06:00 BST.
Firefighters who attended said the terraced property was well alight by the time they arrived.
An investigation carried out by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service concluded the fire was accidental.
