Mobile food hub supporting Cambridgeshire villages
A mobile food hub with free or cut-price fruit, vegetables and other items has started in rural Cambridgeshire.
The yellow van is delivering essentials to villages to try and alleviate the rising cost of living.
Not-for-profit organisation Hope CIC, which has put on the hub, said it had seen "need rising every single day".
South Cambridgeshire District Council said the van would make weekly trips to areas with higher deprivation such as Papworth, Orchard Park and Duxford.
The initiative started after figures showed food shopping bills had risen by almost 20% in the past year.
Denis Dyer, 76, was among those who attended Duxford Community Centre for the first food hub delivery.
He agreed there was a clear need, saying: "Trying to make ends meet is getting harder and harder.
"They gave us 11% rise on the pension, but it was taken away with the rent rise and the rates - we're no better off."
Rita Smith, 77, said she was thrilled at the project.
She said: "I can't believe it's happening. We can pay a little bit and get food for a cut price - brilliant."
Supermarkets and local suppliers are providing the food, which can no longer be sold but is still good to eat.
Bill Handley, the council's lead cabinet member for communities, said: "It is upsetting to think that, in the modern day, people are struggling to feed themselves and their families, so we want to do all we can to help."