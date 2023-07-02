Cambridge flat fire: 'Nothing ruled out' in investigation
- Published
A fire service has said nothing will be ruled out in an investigation into the deaths of a boy, a girl and a woman after a flat fire.
Stuart Smith, from Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS), said crews attended an "intense" blaze at Sackville Close, King's Hedges, Cambridge, on Friday morning.
A woman in her 30s died at the scene and the two children died later.
A man in his 30s remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said an infant from an adjoining property was also taken to hospital for assessment.
CFRS area commander Stuart Smith said: "Early Friday morning [01:10 BST] six fire appliances attended and were met with a serious intense fire in a maisonette style flat."
He said it remained an "ongoing investigation" and it was working with police and specialist fire teams to "draw some conclusions".
More information was expected to be released in the coming days and "we won't rule out anything", he added.
"I'm really proud of the way our firefighters dealt with the incident, the effort and bravery on the night was incredible" he said.
"They did extremely well to confine the fire to the property and do all they could to rescue casualties from the building."
He said the fire service had been giving reassurance and safety advice to local residents and urged people to have working fire alarms on every floor.
"Our response was very quick and they worked extremely hard to battle the flames and fires to reach the causalities and bring them out," he said.
Peter Griffin, 30, who lives close by, said it was "devastating" and he was left shocked.
Flora Griffin, 28, said all the emergency services were "working really hard and all together".
"Our hearts go out to the family."
A representative from EEAS said the service wanted to "extend its deepest sympathies to all those affected".
Mr Smith said: "Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family, friends and local community.
"This will have a huge impact on all of those, and we'll do all we can to support the local community in the coming days and weeks as we continue our work in the area."
