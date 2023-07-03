Cambridge flat fire: Family of woman and children killed 'devastated'
- Published
The family of a woman and two children who died in a flat fire were "devastated", they said, during a visit to the building.
Gemma Germeney, 31, died at the scene on Sackville Close in King's Hedges, Cambridge, on Friday.
Lilly Peden, eight, and four-year-old Oliver Peden also died later in hospital.
A man in his 30s remains in a critical condition. Specialist teams are investigating the cause of the blaze.
Family members visited the scene and told the BBC they were "devastated" by the "tragic" deaths.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said an infant from an adjoining property was also taken to hospital for assessment.
Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue previously said it would not "rule out anything" in its investigation.
A collection of flowers and soft toys have been left at the scene since Friday.
Sarah Merritt, headteacher at King's Hedges School, said: "We're really saddened to hear about the tragic deaths of Lilly, Oliver and their mother.
"The children were part of our King's Hedges family and the whole school is devastated by this terrible tragedy.
"We're providing support to the children, teachers and parents about what has happened.
"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends. As a school, there is no easy way to deal with this sad news, but we will get through this together."
