Issues found on Cambridge site where homes set to be demolished
- Published
Foundations and structures will be removed from 54 plots on a development where houses are set to be demolished.
The 30 houses on the Darwin Green site in Cambridge will be knocked down and rebuilt because of problems with the design of the foundations.
There were similar issues with other plots but they were at earlier stage of construction and can have building work removed, the BBC understands.
Cheney Payne, Lib Dem Cambridge City councillor has called for inquiry.
The 30 houses set to be demolished and the 54 plots were part of phase two of the development.
Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire said the homes it was knocking down, previously believed to 36, "did not meet our usual high standards".
It had "apologised to the customers affected" by the demolition plans.
The 54 plots require work to remove the foundations and any other structures that have been started before further building work can take place.
A public meeting has been held about the issues on the development and Labour-led Cambridge City Council said it would be "proactively involved" with the developer.
An independent consultant engineer will supervise work on an upcoming sports pavilion on the development.
Plans to build about 1,500 homes at Darwin Green have been agreed in the past decade.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830