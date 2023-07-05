Cambridge City Council: Conservatives win seat from Labour in by-election
The Conservatives have taken a seat from Labour in a city council by-election.
Mohamed Delowar Hussain was elected in the King's Hedges ward for Cambridge City Council.
The Labour Party remains in overall control but it is the first time the Tories have sat on the council since 2012.
The vacancy occurred after former deputy leader, Alex Collis, resigned following the May local elections.
Before the poll, Labour's Ms Collis told the BBC that her opposition to the congestion charge was central to her decision to leave and she was concerned that local residents were not being listened to by councillors.
Mr Hussain got 622 votes and Labour's Zarina Anwar got 598.
He is strongly opposed to proposals for a congestion charge in Cambridge and said people he met on the doorstep had voiced concerns about the cost.
Proposals for a sustainable travel zone (STZ) came from the Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP), a body that includes three local councils, businesses and the University of Cambridge.
The partnership is proposing that car users pay a daily charge of £5 if they drive within the STZ between 07:00 and 19:00 on weekdays.
Van drivers would pay £10 and HGV drivers £50 a day.
The three councils have ruled out an official referendum on the plans, but the proposed charge was a key topic for many voters in the by-election and it is thought it was also key to results for the city council elections in May.
Although the Conservatives did not actually win any seats then, they got their highest vote share in recent years in every seat, and came very close to winning in a couple of wards after their consistent opposition to the charge.
The by-election turnout was 26.7%.