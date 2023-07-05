Cambridgeshire council's four-day week trial expanded despite minister call
Waste crews are set to join council office workers in a four-day week trial from September - despite opposition from a government minister.
Cambridge City Council has agreed to support the pilot led by South Cambridgeshire District Council.
The trial for office workers started in January and now runs until March.
Local Government minister Lee Rowley called for it to be halted but district council leader Bridget Smith said she was "surprised" at the intervention.
South Cambridgeshire District Council said there would be an initial cost of £33,000 to pay for extra lorries and staff to collect rubbish over four days rather than five but pointed to other benefits of the plan.
Rosy Moore, the authority's executive councillor for environment, climate change and biodiversity, said as well as helping to attract staff, it was hoped it would reduce sickness levels in the "physically demanding" job.
The Liberal Democrat-led authority is the first local authority to trial the four-day week.
It shares services including planning and waste collection with Labour-controlled Cambridge City Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Last week, Mr Rowley wrote to Ms Smith wrote to the district council calling for the trial to stop and expressed concern about its impact on local taxpayers.
He said the council's approach could breach its legal duties under the Local Government Act, and the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities would "shortly be issuing clear guidance".
Ms Smith said she had requested a meeting to discuss the situation.
"This is a trial, but we have already seen strong independently assessed evidence which showed that performance was maintained, and in some cases improved, in the first three months," she said.
"As time goes on, it is becoming increasingly clear that recruitment has been positively affected, both in terms of the quality and number of applicants, and the consequent success in filling vacant posts."
