Jesse Nwokejiobi: Three to be sentenced over Cambridge teenager death
- Published
A teenager has admitted stabbing a 17-year-old boy in a city park.
Jesse Nwokejiobi died of a single stab wound after the attack in Logan's Meadow, Cambridge, on 19 November.
A 17-year-old boy, from London, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted manslaughter at a hearing in Huntingdon Law Courts on Wednesday.
A second boy, also 17, admitted a charge of affray and three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs on Thursday.
James Heath, 45, from Harston, Cambridgeshire, also admitted a charge of assisting an offender and pleaded guilty to two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.
The three people will be sentenced on 1 September in Huntingdon.
Prosecutor, Nic Lobbenberg KC, argued that it was not in the public interest to continue proceedings against Mr Heath's wife, Helen, 37, who pleaded not guilty and was due to stand trial on the same charges.
Jesse, of Edinburgh Road, Cambridge, was pronounced dead at 02:56 GMT on 19 November despite the efforts of paramedics, who carried out open-heart surgery at the scene.
A post mortem examination confirmed he died of a single stab wound to the chest.
Det Ch Insp Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: "I hope these admissions in court over the past two days will provide some closure to Jesse's family."Our thoughts are with Jesse's family at this difficult time."