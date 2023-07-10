Peterborough: Grandmother and aunt jailed for helping murderer
The grandmother and aunt of man who shot a drug dealer dead have been jailed for helping him evade police.
Mihai Dobre, 29, died after being shot in the head in Crabtree, in the Paston area of Peterborough, on 13 April 2022.
Lewis Hutchinson, 30, was given a life sentence after being found guilty of murder and conspiracy to rob at Peterborough Crown Court.
At the same court his grandmother, Diane Riley, and aunt, Jeanie Stewart, were jailed for nine months.
The pair had previously admitted charges of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.
A trial heard Mr Dobre had driven to Crabtree with his partner to deliver class A drugs to Hutchinson and a second man, 40-year-old Christopher Pycroft.
However, as the two men approached his car, Mr Dobre feared he was about to be robbed and began to drive off, at which point he was fatally shot.
After the shooting, Hutchinson made his way to a nearby travellers' site where he called Riley, 65, of Spirewic Avenue, Skegness, and asked to be picked up.
Riley, alongside Stewart, 45, of Waddington Way, Skegness, took him to her home and helped him dispose of his clothing.
He was arrested the following day.
In June, Hutchinson, of Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, was sentenced to a minimum term of 31 years, minus 414 days already served while on remand.
Pycroft, of Crabtree, Peterborough, previously admitted a charge of conspiracy to rob and was jailed for five years and three months at the same court on 9 May.