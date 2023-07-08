Suspicious device found in garden of Hartford home - police
Several streets have been cordoned off following the discovery of a suspicious device in a garden in Cambridgeshire.
Officers were alerted to the find in Desborough Road, Hartford, near Huntingdon, at about 12:15 BST on Saturday, Cambridgeshire Police said.
A force spokesperson said emergency services at the scene were awaiting the arrival of bomb disposal experts to assess the device.
Members of the public are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
The junction of Mayfield Road and Desborough Road, and the junction of Desborough Road and Hartford Main Street (B1514) have been cordoned off.
