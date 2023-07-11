Kiss Radio to be replaced in parts of East of England
- Published
Radio station Kiss is to be replaced with Greatest Hits Radio in parts of the East of England after Ofcom approved a request from the company that runs the stations.
It will be replaced on three of the four transmitters in the East - in Cambridge, Suffolk and Peterborough.
Ofcom said research showed there was greater demand for the Greatest Hits Radio format.
Kiss - run by Bauer Radio Ltd - will continue to broadcast in Norfolk.
The communications regulator said: "When approving this request we took into account consumer research from Bauer, and RAJAR data suggesting that there is higher level of demand for the Greatest Hits Radio format among listeners in the East of England licence area than there is for the Kiss dance music format."
RAJAR - Radio Joint Audience Research Ltd - is jointly owned by the BBC and its commercial rivals.
Every year the organisation carries out thousands of surveys, detailing what people listen to and when.
Ofcom said Kiss would be replaced by Greatest Hits Radio on 105.6FM (Cambridge), 106.4FM (Suffolk) and 107.7FM (Peterborough).
The regulator said: "This means the character of service for these three areas will change from a contemporary and classic dance music station primarily for under-30s... to a station playing classic pop and rock hits of the 70s, 80s and 90s with specialist features, local news and information appealing to 25-54 year-olds."
Kiss me quick
- Kiss FM was founded in London in 1977 and began life as a pirate radio station, broadcasting on 94.0FM
- Its early focus was on playing soul, funk, and disco music
- It became a legal radio station in 1988, obtaining a licence from the UK government to broadcast on 100FM
- In the 1990s it embraced emerging genres such as acid house, rave and garage, becoming known as a trendsetter
In March, Radio 2 stalwart Ken Bruce left the BBC for Greatest Hits.
One of the station's longest-serving hosts, he joined the BBC in 1977 and took his first regular Radio 2 slot in 1984.