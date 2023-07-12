Peterborough toilet block transformed to show off city landmarks
- Published
A former toilet block has been transformed into an abstract piece of art to highlight four city landmarks.
Graffiti artist Nathan Murdoch has worked in Peterborough for five days to turn "something ugly" into a point of interest.
The dilapidated, derelict building on the city's Embankment now shows its cathedral, Flag Fen, Ferry Meadows and railway station.
"It's more a piece of art that has a meaning behind it", he said his work.
"Something that was ugly for a very long time, we've now made it into a point of interest."
The graffiti artist from Werrington, Peterborough, said he wanted to do something different.
"I wanted to do it in an abstract way, as a piece of art."
He said he was now well-known in the city and has a number of fans who come to see him work.
"When I started in 1999, from then to where I am now, I could never foresee where this journey would go."
Last month Mr Murdoch painted a giant mural on the corner of Gladstone Street and Bright Street in the city. The creation was commissioned by Peterborough City Council and funded by Peterborough Towns Fund Board. Councillor Marco Cereste, the Conservative cabinet member for growth and regeneration, said: "It was not a very pleasant brick block of buildings. It now looks lovely.
"We need to do a whole series of things along the embankment to encourage more people to come and use it."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830