Wisbech: Father jailed for shaking baby causing bleed on the brain
- Published
A father who shook his 10-month-old son so severely it caused a bleed on the brain has been jailed.
Paramedics were called to their home in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, at 15:40 BST on 30 May 2019 to reports the baby was not breathing properly.
The man was sentenced to 20 months in prison after admitting a charge of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.
Cambridgeshire Police said the child's life was saved by the quick actions of a neighbour who gave him CPR.
The 26-year-old father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been looking after the child for just over an hour on the day in question, police said.
The baby was taken to hospital where checks revealed he had a bleed on the brain, bleeding behind his eyes and "bruises of varying age all over his body", the force said.
'Shocking and upsetting'
Police added that the father had said the bruises were from the youngster trying to walk and "just bumping into things".
Officers were told the baby had fallen from a child-sized chair and had "cried himself unconscious" after failing to take a nap.
At Cambridge Crown Court, Judge Peter Rook KC was told medical experts believed the boys injuries were non-accidental and were likely a result of shaking, with bruising caused by "rough or impatient handling or lack of supervision", the police added.
Investigating officer Det Con Amanda Sylvester said: "This was a shocking and upsetting case in which a boy of just 10 months old suffered significant injuries.
"His father was one of the people he relied upon to keep him safe but he did the opposite.
"Thankfully, the young boy is now thriving in a safe and happy environment, but the outcome could have been much worse if the appropriate agencies had not become involved when they did."