Cambridge 'give way' gaffe is corrected on third attempt
Road workers have made a third attempt to get a "give way" road marking right after it was painted upside down.
The initial "topsy-turvy" sign on Kendal Way in Cambridge was painted over with the triangle pointing in the right direction.
But it was put too close to the dashed lines and had to be painted over again, much to the amusement of residents.
The Greater Cambridge Partnership, in charge of the work, said the road would be resurfaced and repainted in time.
Winci Tam, who lives nearby, first spotted the markings on Kendal Way at its junction with Milton Road last week.
She posted a photograph of the upside down paintwork on Facebook group Odd Things Around Cambridge.
The official road marking - a triangle pointing towards cars approaching the junction - indicates the driver must give way to traffic ahead.
However, the Kendal Way marking pointed the wrong way.
Ms Tam photographed the second attempt at the "give way" marking - which was the right way up.
However, it was deemed too close to the dashed lines and when she went back on Wednesday morning, she said: "I saw someone standing next to the first repair admiring the blunders."
It has now been resurfaced over, with the triangle painted further away from the junction.
People who have been following progress on social media have been left scratching their heads.
One wrote: "This is absolutely brilliant entertainment."
Another described it as "hysterical", while one asked: "Can we all have a go?"
A spokesman for the Greater Cambridge Partnership, which is overseeing the £24m upgrade in the area, said work at the junction with Kendal Way had "resulted in the removal of the road markings and so our contractors, as a temporary measure, repainted the road markings to enable road users to safely get in and out of Kendal Way".
He added: "We became aware these temporary road markings were incorrect and so this was swiftly readdressed by the contractors, and then further refined to reflect the relevant guidance.
"We apologise for any inconvenience this additional work caused. Once the Milton Road scheme is complete, the junction will have been resurfaced and repainted."