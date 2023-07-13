Cambridge: Inquests open for mother and children who died after fire
A coroner opening the inquests into the deaths of a woman and two children after a fire has highlighted dangers of charging e-bikes and scooters.
Gemma Germeney, 31, and her children Lily Peden, eight, and Oliver Peden, four, died following the fire in Cambridge on 30 June.
David Heming said investigations into the blaze were ongoing but there was a potential link to e-bikes and scooters.
The inquests at Peterborough Town Hall were adjourned until 12 October.
Mr Heming said he wanted to draw attention to Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue's website advice about the storage of the products.
The senior coroner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough said further hearings would be dependent on the investigations by the fire service and specialist investigations teams.
"The tragic events concerning Gemma Germeney and her children were in the public domain and sadly her death arose from a house fire," he said.
More tests needed to be carried out into the cause of their deaths, the inquests heard.