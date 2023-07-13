Natasha Gordon: Woman jailed over suicide pact death takes own life
A woman jailed five years ago for encouraging a man to kill himself took her own life, an inquest heard.
Natasha Gordon, 49, was jailed in 2018 after she backed out of a suicide pact leaving Matthew Birkinshaw, 31, to die alone.
Cambridgeshire Coroner's Court heard Ms Gordon had a history of anxiety, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts.
Coroner Simon Milburn concluded Ms Gordon died of suicide as a result of "fatal pressure on the neck".
Mr Milburn said GP records showed a "record of anxiety" and the court heard Ms Gordon had made attempts on her life before.
He said in 2015 Miss Gordon had "changed her mind" after entering into an agreement to end her life with Mr Birkinshaw who was found dead on 17 December at Rutland Water.
In 2017 she was diagnosed with "emotionally unstable personality disorder", scoring highly for signs of PTSD as a result of a traumatic childhood and "bullying issues".
She had also been suffering from "abdominal issues" and while in hospital in December 2022 doctors recorded she had "recurrent suicidal ideations related to childhood emotional unstable personality disorder".
The coroner said that it seemed that "her physical problems worsened her mental health".
Police were called to her Peterborough home on 7 January by her landlord when her partner reported he had not heard from her for more than a week.
It had been difficult to establish an exact date of death but she had "been dead for some time" when she was found, the court in Huntingdon heard.
Ms Gordon was identified by her tattoo, Mr Milburn said.
He said it was "clear she had a number of ongoing struggles" but had not wanted "any mental health assistance".
