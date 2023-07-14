Cambridgeshire county councillor brands Hertfordshire's non-resident tip ban 'silly'
- Published
A councillor has branded a neighbouring authority's ban on non-residents using its tips as "silly".
Cambridgeshire County Council wants its residents to be able to use Royston Recycling Centre just over the border in Hertfordshire, and is prepared to pay for the privilege.
The Hertfordshire authority has stopped people who do not live the county from using its recycling centres due to "cost pressures".
It has been approached for comment.
When Hertfordshire agreed its non-resident ban in March, it said more than one in five users at its sites came from outside the county, and at some it was more than half.
It said restricting the use to residents only could save about £433,000 a year.
Cambridgeshire County Council's environment and green investment committee has now backed looking into the principle of reciprocal access and cost sharing arrangements with its neighbour.
'Cancel out'
A report to the committee said 52.78% of people who used the Royston site were from Cambridgeshire, compared to 12.24% of Hertfordshire residents who used the Thriplow Recycling Centre in Cambridgeshire, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Cambridgeshire is hoping to reach agreement for a payment to be made so its residents can continue to use the Royston centre in a reciprocal agreement that would allow those in Hertfordshire to use Thriplow - to compensate for the increased costs it faces.
How much this payment might be has not been made available.
The county council is also planning to research who uses its sites from neighbouring areas at an expected cost of £15,000.
Labour councillor Nick Gay said it was "regrettable" Hertfordshire had made its decision and said he would like to see the neighbouring authority "stop being so silly".
"I think it is clear that this issue exists not just for Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire, but for Suffolk, Norfolk, Peterborough, and Bedfordshire as well... I am sure the out of county people using our facilities and vice versa just cancel itself out," he said.
Liberal Democrat councillor Ros Hathorn said the county council should continue to review the situation after any agreement is reached.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830