Drink-driver jailed for 100mph fatal Huntingdon crash
A drink-driver who ploughed into the side of a car at 100mph, killing a man, has been jailed for 12 years.
Asadul Karim, 31, lost control of his Mercedes at a roundabout near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, in 2021.
Mark Rulman, 36, died instantly, police said.
Karim, of Mitcham, south-west London, was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday for causing death by dangerous driving while disqualified and without insurance.
He had pleaded guilty to the offences at a hearing in May.
Police said Karim was driving on the A141 Huntingdon bypass at about 23:30 BST on 12 July.
As he approached the Spittals Interchange, he lost control and hit Mr Rulman's Honda Civic, which was waiting at a red light.
He failed a breath test, providing a reading of 103 micrograms of alcohol per 100ml of breath - almost three times the legal limit - and he was found to be disqualified from driving, with no insurance.
Karim, of Montrose Gardens, was also disqualified from driving for 10 years, with an extension period of five years.
Speaking after the case, Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "This horrifying case has brought unimaginable heartache to the victim's family.
"Karim knew he had consumed alcohol, but selfishly he had no regard for the safety of others.
"He made the decision to drive intoxicated, whilst he was already disqualified from driving and in a manner and speed which was incredibly dangerous."
In a tribute released at the time, Mr Rulman's family said: "Mark was a private man with a great sense of fun and a sharp but sarcastic sense of humour.
"His quick wit and insight were key to his character, endearing him to his many friends.
"He had a very analytical, scientific mind and a thirst for knowledge.
"He was also a keen gamer, lover of music and film and a life-long New England Patriots fan, having been born in Maine, USA.
"Loved and adored by his family, he will be deeply missed by his family and friends alike."
