Plans for former Beales store in Peterborough are approved
- Published
A decision has been made to redevelop a former department store into a mixed-use complex with 125 new homes.
Six members of Peterborough City Council's planning committee voted in favour of the development.
The Victorian building, which was home to Beales until spring this year, will be converted into homes and work spaces.
Councillors on the planning committee welcomed a new purpose for the currently disused building.
While the historic 1886 building will be preserved, the 20th century additions will be demolished and replaced with new apartments and duplexes as well as two shops.
The application received more than 300 public objections including the owners of the nearby Ostrich Inn, who fear that noise complaints from future tenants might affect their business.
Sean Hadley, speaking on behalf of the developers, said they are "not in the business of closing pubs" and said the £22m development will bring new jobs and homes to the city.
Mr Hadley refused to enter into an agreement with The Ostrich regarding noise complaints, saying that it's simply "not required" of developers.
While committee members said they understood the concerns of the owners of The Ostrich Inn, they were not grounds in planning law to refuse the application. The members said the development would be beneficial to the city.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830