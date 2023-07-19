Roads in Cambridge closed as suspicious package handed in to police station

A suspicious package has been handed into Parkside Police Station in CambridgePhil Shepka/BBC
A suspicious package has been handed into Parkside Police Station in Cambridge

A suspicious package has been handed into a police station prompting road closures.

Cambridgeshire Police said a member of the public handed in a package at about 16:00 BST to the front desk at Parkside Police Station in central Cambridge.

Roads have been closed off as a precaution and members of the public have been advised to avoid the area.

An explosive ordnance disposal unit is en-route to deal with the device.

Phil Shepka/BBC
Roads have been closed off around the police station

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics