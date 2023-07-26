Waterbeach bricklayer who lost his sight prepares for 10K run
- Published
A former bricklayer who lost his sight is preparing for a running festival in aid of a charity that helped him "lead an independent life".
Josh Mackriell, 30, from Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of seven.
He will take part in the Northstowe Running Festival on 2 September to raise funds for the charity Cam Sight.
Mr Mackriell said losing his vision "doesn't mean you can't do what other people can do".
He has managed his condition successfully for 23 years but lost his sight after developing diabetic retinopathy, a complication of diabetes that damages blood vessels in the back of the eye.
He said that when it happened he had to "start my life again".
"Without the support I've had from my parents and Cam Sight, and other visually-impaired people, I would have struggled, they've helped me a lot, as I wasn't expecting it to happen so quickly," he said.
He added: "Just because I lost my sight, it doesn't mean I can't do what other people with sight can do, things have just got to be adapted."
He is no longer able to work on a building site, and is currently volunteering with the Cambridge-based charity.
"It's the support they give you, someone will pop round with technology, or sunglasses, to help make it a little bit easier," he said.
"They're helping me to lead an independent life."
The keen golfer now represents England in blind golf.
"I would never have been able to do it sighted, so there's a plus side," he said.
Taking part in a 10k race, he said, "would be a new experience".
The chief executive of Cam Sight, Antony Moore - who will be his guide runner - said: "He has to put his full trust in me, and essentially let me be his eyes, something which can't be easy.
"Having spent time with Josh, it is apparent that his strength of character and his incredible attitude to life is so positive, and I have no doubt he will do incredibly well in anything he wants to overcome."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830