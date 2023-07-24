Huntingdonshire council staff vote for strike over pay
Staff at a council including have voted to strike claiming a current 4% pay offer would leave workers "struggling to make ends meet".
Unison balloted its members at Huntingdonshire District Council in Cambridgeshire and 76% voted to strike.
The union said it was "urgently seeking meetings" with the council leaders ahead of any walkout.
A council spokesperson said it was "committed to continuing with these conversations moving forward".
If the strike proceeds, it would include refuse workers, customer service assistants, and planning officers.
The union said the council had offered staff the 4% pay rise, as well as a one-off payment of £1,000.
Cameron Matthews, Unison's Eastern regional organiser, said: "Staff would much rather be out providing vital services to Huntingdonshire residents than out on picket lines, but they just can't cope with the ballooning cost of living.
"A 4% rise won't even touch the sides as rents, mortgages, food and other essential items keep getting more and more expensive.
"Staff can see higher rises being paid by other employers. Unless things change, large numbers of them will look for better-paid work elsewhere."
The council is run by a coalition of the HDC Independent, Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green councillors, although the Conservatives are the largest single party with 21 of the 52 councillors.
A spokesperson for the council said: "We have been in regular discussions with Unison and have made clear our intention and commitment to continuing with these conversations moving forward.
"If the union decides to go ahead with strike action we will consider the effect this is likely to have on services and make arrangements to notify service users and the general public."
