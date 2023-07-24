Road closed as Cambridge Catholic church stonework potentially unstable
- Published
A major city road has been partially closed over fears that masonry could fall from a church tower.
The city-bound side of Hills Road in Cambridge was shut on Friday because of concerns about the stability of pinnacles on the large Catholic church.
The Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs (OLEM) said a recent report said cracking posed a "potential danger to the public on the pavement below".
The county council said the road would be closed until the end of the week.
On its website, the Diocese of East Anglia said: "A recent condition report on the steeple at the Grade I-listed, 133-year-old church has revealed, 'stone fall, finial failure, cracking and signs of failure with potential danger to the public on the pavement below'.
"In the light of this report, OLEM urgently requested advice from the highways authorities on the steps needed to avoid risks to the public, including a possible pavement closure."
A diocese spokesperson said: "The parish is seeking urgent specialist conservation advice and assistance to both ensure public safety and to remedy the structural failings as soon as is practicable.
"The bells will not be rung until further notice, but the services in the church will remain unaffected."
Matthew Champion, historic churches officer for the Catholic Diocese of East Anglia, said: "We keep a very close eye on our churches and particularly our listed buildings and we carry out regular and ongoing surveys on the structure."
He said surveyors found no issue with the actual spire, but with the "pinnacles that sit on top of the bell tower".
Mr Champion said the diocese was working with the council, its own architects and Historic England to develop a "plan of action... to resolve this".
"Our priority has to be public safety," he added.
A Cambridgeshire County Council spokesman said: "The closure began on Friday afternoon, currently, as a precaution we have extended it until the end of this week."
He added that reports had been received about people moving the barriers on the pavement, and as a result, said: "We have put in place extra fencing and have tied the barriers together to make them more difficult to move."