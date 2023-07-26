Hemingford Abbots: Tributes to 'much-loved' man after road crash death
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "much-loved brother and uncle" who died at the scene of a road traffic collision.
Colin McCallum, 62, of Pettis Road, St Ives, Cambridgeshire, died on the A1307 near Huntingdon on 14 July.
His Ford Focus car was in collision with a black Volkswagen Beetle. The driver, a 19-year-old woman from Swavesey, suffered minor injuries.
The driver of a silver BMW which had left the road prior to the collision, was also injured, police said.
Mr McCallum's family said he loved cricket and football, and was a model railway enthusiast, "travelling the length and breadth of the country helping to display and organise model railway exhibitions."
"He was so loved by all his family and friends and is going to be missed so much," a statement said.
Sgt Chris Payne, from the Cambridgeshire road policing unit, said: "I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision or has dashcam footage of the BMW, Focus or Beetle in the build-up to the collision as this could greatly assist my officers in their investigation."