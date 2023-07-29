Crowds flock to famous Cambridge Folk Festival
- Published
Thousands of people are attending one of the oldest and most prestigious folk festivals in England.
The famous Cambridge Folk Festival, which began in 1965, usually attracts about 14,000 people between Thursday and Sunday.
This year, the event is headlined by Rufus Wainwright, The Proclaimers, Arrested Development and Kate Rusby.
It will also feature Cambridge singer Emily Fraser and Suffolk group Honey and the Bear.
The Proclaimers headlined the main stage on Friday, finishing their set with a rousing version of their hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).
BBC 6 Music's Mark Radcliffe said the event's traditional location at Cherry Hinton Hall Park meant "it can't get too much bigger so it retains its spirit".
Award-winning Scottish harpist Chloe Matharu said it was "brilliant to be here, the last time I was here I was still at school".
That first visit was as a member of a Scottish folk choir, she added.
The festival has four stages, including the Den, which is dedicated to emerging talent, and was this year opened by Norwich singer-songwriter Elsi.
The performer said her appearance at the festival was "a big step up and the biggest place I have played".
Elsi, who grew up near Diss and is working on her first album, said she "could not wait" to see one of her inspirations, Kate Rusby, play at the festival.
Christina McNally, who has helped organise the event for years, said: "It's very interesting to see people who were unknown at certain points going on to have incredible careers.
"It's lovely the festival has played such a part in helping people advance in their musical careers."
