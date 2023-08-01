South Cambridgeshire breastfeeding campaign a 'success' after first year
Mums have said a campaign that supports breastfeeding parents "empowers women".
The #FreeToFeedCP in South Cambridgeshire is celebrating its first anniversary during World Breastfeeding Week.
In the last 12 months, 70 venues in the district have pledged their support.
South Cambridgeshire District Council said it was "delighted" with the campaign's success and said it was being rolled out in East Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.
As part the scheme, venues pledge support by signing up, ensure staff are aware about being breastfeeding and pump friendly, and display campaign stickers and promotional material in their premises.
Venues that have signed up include community centres, cafes, restaurants, a business conference centre and tourist attractions.
Kat O'Shea, who is breastfeeding her son Lucas, who was born in July, said: "The #FreeToFeed project is a brilliant campaign as it is easy to look for the sticker in a window.
"It can make a significant difference to help women feel more comfortable about going in to feed their children.
"Having that welcoming atmosphere can really empower women to feel safe. Plus, I'm sure it will encourage women to return if they know they can relax in a welcoming environment, so it's good for business too."
Lucy Borg, 23, who is breastfeeding her first baby, son Ashton, said: "We love to go out and about, and for me breastfeeding is easy as I don't have to pre plan packing up bottles. It is also good for Ashton.
"There's not always a designated place where you can go to feed and while I'm happy to feed him in the open, not everyone is comfortable, so the #FreeToFeed project is great for helping give women confidence to feed in public."
The initiative is supported by NHS Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Infant Feeding Team and the Family Hubs partnership.
Funding has come from the Public Health team at Cambridgeshire County Council.