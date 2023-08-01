Former Wisbech mayor Aigars Balsevics found guilty of rapes
- Published
A former mayor of Wisbech has been convicted of twice raping a woman at her home.
Aigars Balsevics, 42, was found guilty after a trial at Peterborough Crown Court of raping the woman at her residence in Wisbech on 24 May 2021.
She cried and repeatedly told him no but Balsevics ignored her and when she tried to leave the room he stopped her and raped her again, police said.
He is due to be sentenced on 11 August at the same court.
The woman eventually managed to contact two friends who came to her home, at which point Balsevics left.
She reported the rapes to police and Balsevics, of Burcroft Road, Wisbech, was arrested on 25 May 2021.
He denied both charges of rape but was found guilty by a jury on Monday.
Det Con Katie Housham said: "I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout and I hope this conviction will help her as she tries to rebuild her life.
"Balsevics ignored her repeated pleas for him to stop and even refused to let her leave when she tried to get away.
"I'm pleased he has now faced justice for his actions."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830