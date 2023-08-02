Road opened after Cambridge Catholic church stonework fears
A major city road, partially closed over fears that masonry could fall from a church tower, has reopened.
The city-bound side of Hills Road in Cambridge was shut on 21 July because of concerns about the stability of pinnacles on the Catholic building.
The Church of Our Lady and the English Martyrs (OLEM) said a report showed cracking posed a "potential danger to the public on the pavement below".
The county council said the road was now open but the pavement was closed.
When the road was initially closed, the Diocese of East Anglia said: "A recent condition report on the steeple at the Grade I-listed, 133-year-old church, has revealed 'stone fall, finial failure, cracking and signs of failure with potential danger to the public on the pavement below'.
"In the light of this report, OLEM urgently requested advice from the highways authorities on the steps needed to avoid risks to the public, including a possible pavement closure."
The route has now reopened and a Cambridgeshire County Council spokesperson said: "Emergency works have taken place to remove loose masonry at the Catholic church on the corner of Hills Road and Lensfield Road.
"It was necessary for us to put in place a two-lane road closure on Hills Road, to ensure public safety.
"We have continued to work closely with the church... and can confirm that the necessary works were carried out over the weekend.
"The road has re-opened, however, the cycle lane and pavement closest to the church will temporarily remain closed to enable access to the building and to allow the installation of additional protective netting.
"We appreciate this has been a challenging situation and thank people for their patience."
