Cambridge rogue trader jailed for targeting elderly
- Published
A rogue trader who targeted elderly people despite being banned from cold calling has been jailed.
Darren Moore, of Gunhild Way, Cambridge, admitted fraud offences and six breaches of a criminal behaviour order.
The 57-year-old was given the order in 2016 after repeatedly defrauding vulnerable people.
He was sentenced to a year and eight months at Peterborough Crown Court last week.
Moore had admitted fraud by false representation, possession of an article for use in fraud and the breaches of the criminal behaviour order at an earlier hearing.
The order also banned him undertaking any work for people over the age of 65.
'Heartless'
Cambridgeshire Police said on 26 April, Moore went to the home of a woman in her 80s in Teversham claiming that he had cleaned out her gutters the previous week and she owed him £90.
The victim gave him £20 and stated that she did not have the full amount, but Moore said he would return to collect the remaining balance.
When a relative found out they contacted police. After Moore was identified, officers went to his home where they discovered business cards for property maintenance and documents concerning work he had completed.
Officers contacted the people referenced in the documents and discovered multiple breaches of the court order.
It included incidences where he demanded money for work from people in Newmarket, Swaffham Prior, Cambridge and King's Lynn, all of whom were over 65 and many were charged hundreds of pounds.
PC Ryan Parker, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Moore is a persistent offender who heartlessly targets the elderly.
"He was fully aware of the terms of his criminal behaviour order, but simply ignored it and continued preying on vulnerable people.
"I'm pleased he was identified and has been brought to justice for his actions."
