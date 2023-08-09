Peterborough: Power tools worth £700k stolen in two raids
- Published
Power tools worth £700,000 have been stolen in two apparently linked burglaries at the same warehouse.
The break-ins took place at a building on Orton Southgate industrial estate in Peterborough, police said.
Four men forced the gates open at about 23:00 BST on 23 July, broke in through a window and loaded £500,000-worth of tools into a lorry by about 04:00 BST.
Thieves then smashed a hole in the side of the building overnight on 4 August and took tools worth £200,000.
Cambridgeshire Police believed the two incidents were linked and have appealed for information.
Det Sgt Julie Ellison said: "We are also urging people to be aware and inform us if they have been offered power tools recently."
Officers have increased patrols in the area.
