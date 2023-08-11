Dog rescued from rabbit hole by Cambridgeshire firefighters
- Published
An inquisitive dog has been rescued from a rabbit hole after she became stuck.
Poppy became trapped in a field in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, on Thursday.
The fire service joked that it was "a ruff morning" for her but luckily trained animal rescue firefighters were on hand to get to her, in the riverside area off Brook Road in Eaton Ford.
It was a "pawfect" rescue, and she was reunited with her "relieved family", it added.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.